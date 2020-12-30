Search

Police appeal after two teens stabbed in Shoreditch

PUBLISHED: 11:36 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 30 December 2019

Shoreditch High Street at night. Picture: Terence Chisholm

Shoreditch High Street at night. Picture: Terence Chisholm

No copyright - https://www.flickr.com/photos/22486514@N04/11972072785/

Two teenagers were stabbed during a fight in Shoreditch High Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two teens were stabbed in Shoreditch on Sunday morning. Photo: PA/Joe GiddensTwo teens were stabbed in Shoreditch on Sunday morning. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Footage below, which some people may find distressing, shows parts of the attack at about 2.15am, with fighting in the road and one man armed with a large knife attacking someone outside Browns strip club as someone yells: "Get inside!".

The victims' injuries are not said to be life-threatening and three teenage boys have been bailed after they were held on suspicion of offences including affray and GBH.

Detectives are now appealing for information and additional footage of the incident.

Det Sgt Dave Barrett who is investigating, said: "We have seen the video of the incident circulating on social media and this is forming part of our enquiries.

"I am urging anyone with information on this incident to call us and tell us what they know.

"I also am requesting anyone who has other videos of the incident, or the moments surrounding the incident, to contact us and share them. This could really assist the investigation and we will treat your information with sensitivity."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting CAD 750/29Dec or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If there are any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit fearless.org where they can pass this on anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want to assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.

