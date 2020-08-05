Search

Police appeal to trace man over 243 bus sex assault in Stoke Newington

PUBLISHED: 14:07 05 August 2020

David O'Brien. Picture: Met Police

David O'Brien. Picture: Met Police

met police

Police in Hackney are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man in connection with a sexual assault.

The alleged offence took place on May 31 on board a route 243 bus, when a passenger who had fallen asleep claims she woke up to find a man sexually assaulting her.

It is thought the victim’s shocked and distressed reaction prompted the suspect to flee the bus when it stopped in Stoke Newington Road, at the junction with Princess May Road.

Police want to speak with David O’Brien, 51, who they think can assist them with their enquiries to trace the offender.

Mr O’Brien speaks with an Irish accent and is last known to have lived in Westminster.  It is believed he regularly visits Woolwich and New Cross and travels around London by bus.

Anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts is asked to email p244192@met.police.uk, call MetCC on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org and quote reference CAD 5750/28FEB.

