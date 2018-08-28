Search

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

PUBLISHED: 17:57 20 December 2018

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Police have released images of three men they want to speak to in connection with 11 knife-point robberies in Stoke Newington last month.

The robberies took place along Narford Road and Brooke Road, close to Rectory Road Overground station between 6pm and 2am from November 5 and 25.

In each case the victim was threatened with weapons, including knives, and cash and debit cards were stolen.

Although each robbery was carried out by just one suspect, officers believed they are all linked and the men know each other.

Det Const Alexander Cochrane-Dyet said: “The victims in these cases have faced a horrifying ordeal and we want to bring those responsible to justice.

“We are appealing for these men or anyone who recognises them to come forward and assist our investigation.”

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

