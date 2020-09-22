Police appeal to identify two men in connection with Hackney rape

“Very clear” CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped in Hackney.

Detectives have released the footage of the men they want to speak to in connection with the incident which involved a 31-year-old woman being attacked on Green Lanes.

The victim had left a pub in Finsbury Park with two men at around 10.55pm on July 15 in 2019.

They walked for a short time before the woman was attacked. The men then left the scene.

Det Con Daniel Hooper, from the Central East Command Unit, said: “More than a year on from the attack we have released very clear CCTV footage in the hope of locating the suspects.

“I would like to emphasise the importance of this being shared widely.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 3082/19AUG2020, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.