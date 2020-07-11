Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Abdul Yusuf who police want to track down. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man in connection with two sexual offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers want to speak to 31-year-old Abdul Yusuf, following the sexual assault of two females on a bus in Stamford Hill on June 27 and the attempted rape of a woman in Stroud Green Road, Finsbury Park, on Saturday July 4.

You may also want to watch:

The public are advised not to approach Yusuf but to call 999.

He is a Black man, about 5 ft 8 inches tall, with a gold tooth.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote CAD 5976/10Jul.