Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape
PUBLISHED: 14:20 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 11 July 2020
Met Police
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man in connection with two sexual offences.
Officers want to speak to 31-year-old Abdul Yusuf, following the sexual assault of two females on a bus in Stamford Hill on June 27 and the attempted rape of a woman in Stroud Green Road, Finsbury Park, on Saturday July 4.
The public are advised not to approach Yusuf but to call 999.
He is a Black man, about 5 ft 8 inches tall, with a gold tooth.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote CAD 5976/10Jul.
