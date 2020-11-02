Police bust Hackney Wick rave packed with 200 people

Police raided an unlicensed music event in Homerton on Saturday night. Picture: Met Police MPS

Police busted an illegal rave in Hackney Wick packed with 200 people breaching emergency Covid regulations on Saturday night.

Party-goers at the gathering in Rothbury Road were swiftly dispersed according to Scotland Yard, and the equipment was seized.

It was one of 11 unlicensed music events (UME) and illegal gatherings the same night, dealt with by officers from the Met’s central public order command team.

Commander Ade Adelekan said: “If you think the next few days are an excuse to break the rules, think again. “You will get caught, we will take action and impose the maximum sanctions.

“Not only are UMEs unsafe for many reasons but they brazenly disregard the current Covid-19 restrictions.

“The majority of the public have had to make sacrifices during this time, we will not let those who think they are above the law get away with this selfish behaviour.

“I hope the arrests and subsequent fines these individuals are likely to receive send a clear message to those who intend to flout the rules.

“We are still in a pandemic and it is extremely selfish of the small minority of people to carry on without regard for the regulations.”