Manor House attempted knife-point robbery: Police release images of man they want to speak to

PUBLISHED: 15:52 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 12 July 2019

The man police want to speak to about the Colindale and Manor House station incidents

BTP

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to following a robbery and attempted knife-point robbery on the London Underground.

The first incident happened at Colindale station at 5pm on June 23.

A man allegedly approached the victim near the ticket gates and pulled a gold chain from her neck before fleeing the scene.

The second incident happened at Manor House station at 10.55am on June 28.

A man approached two people and tried to take their property, but when they resisted the suspect pulled a knife and threatened the victims. That incident followed another at a bus stop outside the station where a man threatened bus passengers with a knife.

Officers believe the incidents may be linked, and want to speak to the man in the CCTV images who might have further information.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 36 of 24/06/19.

