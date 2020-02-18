Search

Police given increased stop and search powers for second night in row after attempted gunpoint robbery in Stamford Hill

PUBLISHED: 10:06 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 18 February 2020

Firearms officers were called to Stamford Hill on Monday. Picture: Met Police

Police were given additional powers to stop and search people in Hackney for the second night in a row after an attempted gunpoint robbery in Stamford Hill.

Firearms officers and members of the robbery squad were called to Ravensdale Road at 3.10pm on Monday afternoon and found a gun at the scene.

Volunteer led Jewish neighbourhood watch group Shomrim said its officers were supporting the "very shaken" victim, and that it wasn't clear if the robbery was a hate crime or an attempted robbery.

Hackney police said afterwards on Twitter that following "further violent incidents" another Section 60 was in place until 10.15am on Tuesday.

It comes after a 15-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being stabbed in Brooke Road, Upper Clapton, on Sunday night.

Two 18-year-olds, one of whom took himself to hospital after also being stabbed, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a Section 60 was ordered until 10am on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the Brooke Road incident can call 101 quoting CRIS 4604639/20. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

