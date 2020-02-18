Police given increased stop and search powers for second night in row after attempted gunpoint robbery in Stamford Hill

Police were given additional powers to stop and search people in Hackney for the second night in a row after an attempted gunpoint robbery in Stamford Hill.

Firearms officers and members of the robbery squad were called to Ravensdale Road at 3.10pm on Monday afternoon and found a gun at the scene.

Volunteer led Jewish neighbourhood watch group Shomrim said its officers were supporting the "very shaken" victim, and that it wasn't clear if the robbery was a hate crime or an attempted robbery.

Hackney police said afterwards on Twitter that following "further violent incidents" another Section 60 was in place until 10.15am on Tuesday.

It comes after a 15-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being stabbed in Brooke Road, Upper Clapton, on Sunday night.

Two 18-year-olds, one of whom took himself to hospital after also being stabbed, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a Section 60 was ordered until 10am on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the Brooke Road incident can call 101 quoting CRIS 4604639/20. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.