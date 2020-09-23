Appeal to identify two men after homophobic attack in Stamford Hill

E-fit image of the two men police would like to speak to have been released.

E-fit pictures and CCTV footage have been released after a “vicious” homophobic attack in Stamford Hill.

Police called at 1am on July 26 to reports of a homophobic assault and robbery near the junction of Seven Sisters Road and Amhurst Park.

The victim was walking across the junction when he was approached by two men, who began shouting homophobic abuse before physically assaulting him.

Once the men had left the scene, the victim called police but later, the two men returned and stole the victim’s headphones. They also tried to steal his phone.

Detectives are appealing to the public to help them identify two men seen running from the scene shortly after the incident.

Det Sgt James Rush said: “This was a vicious attack on the victim, all the more appalling because of the homophobic abuse the victim received. I implore any witnesses to this incident to get in touch to tell us what you saw.

“I would also appeal to the men in the CCTV footage or anyone who knows them to contact us as we believe they could have significant information.”

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries and had his headphones stolen.

Both men are described as white and in their mid-20s. One is believed to be about 5ft 6ins tall, with a beard. He was wearing a green baseball cap at the time.

The other man is believed to be around 6ft 2ins with curly blond or ginger hair. He was wearing a leather jacket with a T-shirt underneath.

An earlier appeal saw officers attempt to trace two witnesses, including a man in the back of a large black car who has now spoken with police.

A woman in a white car who asked the victim if he needed help has still not been spoken to and the police are keen to make contact with her, as well as any other witnesses.

“The Met stands against hate and will make every effort to track the suspects down and hold them responsible,” said Det Sgt Rush.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 580/26Jul.

Alternatively, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.