Police issue new CCTV image of man wanted over string of sexual assaults on buses across north and east London

Detectives investigating a series of sexual assaults on buses in north and east London have issued a fresh CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Nine women aged 23 to 62 have been targeted in separate incidents on the 38, 48, 279, 254, 149 and 253 routes between July 4 and September 25.

They took place from late afternoon onwards but usually betwee 7pm and 11pm.

Police appealed for information last month but have now released a second image of a man wanted over the offences.

Pc Chris Bowman, of the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "We clearly need to find whoever is responsible for these assaults, and I would like to thank the women for coming forward to report them.

"Although our public transport system is generally safe, this does not diminish the fact that one such offence is one too many. Under no circumstances will this offending be tolerated and this linked series is being investigated using as many resources as possible.

"It is imperative women in London should be able to board public transport without fear of being targeted.

"Each incident has left the women targeted feeling very upset and shocked, and they are being supported by my team.

"We have carried out extensive enquiries to try and identify this man, and we are now asking the public to contact us if they recognise him.

"Please come forward if you know who he is, whether that means making a report to us directly, or via Crimestoppers anonymously."

Anyone who recognises the man in the images, or has information, can call detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command via 101 or tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.