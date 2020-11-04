Police officer appears in court after death of moped rider in Hackney

Paul Summerson, 43, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Met Police Archant

A serving police officer has appeared in court charged over the death of a moped rider who crashed in Hackney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Summerson, 43, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the death of 18-year-old Lewis Johnson in Hackney, east London, in February 2016.

You may also want to watch:

A second person, Louis Kyriacou, was seriously injured in the crash.

Metropolitan Police officer Summerson appeared for six minutes at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (November 3).

Mr Summerson, of Alexander Court in Colchester, Essex, is currently on restricted duties, the force said.

Summerson, who wore a dark suit and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, was released on unconditional bail to appear at the Old Bailey on December 1.