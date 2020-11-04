Police officer appears in court after death of moped rider in Hackney
PUBLISHED: 12:55 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 04 November 2020
A serving police officer has appeared in court charged over the death of a moped rider who crashed in Hackney.
Paul Summerson, 43, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the death of 18-year-old Lewis Johnson in Hackney, east London, in February 2016.
A second person, Louis Kyriacou, was seriously injured in the crash.
Metropolitan Police officer Summerson appeared for six minutes at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (November 3).
Mr Summerson, of Alexander Court in Colchester, Essex, is currently on restricted duties, the force said.
Summerson, who wore a dark suit and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, was released on unconditional bail to appear at the Old Bailey on December 1.
