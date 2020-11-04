Search

Advanced search

Police officer appears in court after death of moped rider in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 12:55 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 04 November 2020

Paul Summerson, 43, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Met Police

Paul Summerson, 43, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A serving police officer has appeared in court charged over the death of a moped rider who crashed in Hackney.

Paul Summerson, 43, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the death of 18-year-old Lewis Johnson in Hackney, east London, in February 2016.

You may also want to watch:

A second person, Louis Kyriacou, was seriously injured in the crash.

Metropolitan Police officer Summerson appeared for six minutes at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (November 3).

Mr Summerson, of Alexander Court in Colchester, Essex, is currently on restricted duties, the force said.

Summerson, who wore a dark suit and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, was released on unconditional bail to appear at the Old Bailey on December 1.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Loaded gun and machete seized as 46 arrested in crackdown

Gun, drugs and a machete were recovered and 46 arrests were made in a police crackdown on violence. Picture: Met Police

Police bust Hackney Wick rave packed with 200 people

Police raided an unlicensed music event in Homerton on Saturday night. Picture: Met Police

Man charged with possession of a gun in Dalston

Alper Gungoren was charged with possession of a firearm. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington pub’s pints recognised in CAMRA guide

Bartender Max Eldridge from The Rochester Castle. Picture:The Rochester Castle

Kingsland Road bar attack: Police release CCTV image after woman assaulted in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a violent assault in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Loaded gun and machete seized as 46 arrested in crackdown

Gun, drugs and a machete were recovered and 46 arrests were made in a police crackdown on violence. Picture: Met Police

Police bust Hackney Wick rave packed with 200 people

Police raided an unlicensed music event in Homerton on Saturday night. Picture: Met Police

Man charged with possession of a gun in Dalston

Alper Gungoren was charged with possession of a firearm. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington pub’s pints recognised in CAMRA guide

Bartender Max Eldridge from The Rochester Castle. Picture:The Rochester Castle

Kingsland Road bar attack: Police release CCTV image after woman assaulted in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a violent assault in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal boosted by Kim Little and Jill Roord return

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal ready for London City Lionesses trip in Continental Cup

Arsenal's Beth Mead (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal with team-mates of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Tottenham Hotspur suffer defeat to Chelsea in the Continental Cup

Tottenham Hotspur's Alanna Kennedy (centre) in action during the FA Women's Continental League Cup Group B match at Kingsmeadow, London.

Police officer appears in court after death of moped rider in Hackney

Paul Summerson, 43, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Met Police

East London women’s group and Hackney bakery recognised for mentor project

Women learning to bake at social enterprise, Luminary bakery in Stoke Newington. Picture: Soroptimist International East London