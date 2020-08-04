Search

Police officer bottled near Shoreditch Station

PUBLISHED: 18:01 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 04 August 2020

A police officer was bottled near Shoreditch Station at night on July 31. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A police officer was hit on the head with a bottle while on patrol near Shoreditch Underground Station.

The incident took place shortly after 10pm on July 31 and other police units “quickly” attended the scene along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

The officer was treated at the scene for a cut to the head before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

A crime scene was then put in place and a man arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour.

A video of a brawl breaking out on a street in Shoreditch was widely shared on social media, including by nationalist pages, but police would not confirm if the footage is recent or connected to the incident.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries continue.”

