Police officer bottled near Shoreditch Station

A police officer was bottled near Shoreditch Station at night on July 31. Picture: Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

A police officer was hit on the head with a bottle while on patrol near Shoreditch Underground Station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place shortly after 10pm on July 31 and other police units “quickly” attended the scene along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

You may also want to watch:

The officer was treated at the scene for a cut to the head before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

A crime scene was then put in place and a man arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour.

A video of a brawl breaking out on a street in Shoreditch was widely shared on social media, including by nationalist pages, but police would not confirm if the footage is recent or connected to the incident.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries continue.”