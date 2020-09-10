Search

Advanced search

Manor House stabbing: Police officer ‘struck by car’ at scene of knife attack

PUBLISHED: 11:29 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 10 September 2020

Manor House tube station in Green Lanes. Picture: Google

Manor House tube station in Green Lanes. Picture: Google

google

Police are trying to locate the driver of a car which “brushed past” an officer following a stabbing outside Manor House tube station in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called at just before 2am today after a 28-year-old man was stabbed at the junction of Green Lanes and Seven Sisters Road.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for the injury which is not life-threatening.

You may also want to watch:

Half an hour later a police officer responding to the incident “came in close contact” with a car travelling past the scene, according to Scotland Yard.

A spokesperson said: “Fortunately, the car only brushed past the officer and did not fully collide with him. He wasn’t injured but was treated by paramedics for shock.”

No arrests have been made over either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 500/10Sep.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Stamford Hill faces local lockdown if cases continue to ‘rapidly rise’

Sandra Husbands. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Down residents praise introduction of low traffic neighbourhood

Traffic-filter in Barnabas Road. Traffic filters, School Streets and Bus Gates are some of the measures being introduced by Hackney Council to create low-traffic neighbourhoods and reduce pollution. Picture: Hackney Council

Man charged after Mare Street incident

A man was charged after an incident in Mare Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Mobile coronavirus testing centre returns to Dalston

The test area in Dalston. Pictured (from left) Council staff Nicky and Peter from Adult Social Care, Steve from Civil Protection, Mayor Phil Glanville and the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Hackney Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Stamford Hill faces local lockdown if cases continue to ‘rapidly rise’

Sandra Husbands. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Down residents praise introduction of low traffic neighbourhood

Traffic-filter in Barnabas Road. Traffic filters, School Streets and Bus Gates are some of the measures being introduced by Hackney Council to create low-traffic neighbourhoods and reduce pollution. Picture: Hackney Council

Man charged after Mare Street incident

A man was charged after an incident in Mare Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Mobile coronavirus testing centre returns to Dalston

The test area in Dalston. Pictured (from left) Council staff Nicky and Peter from Adult Social Care, Steve from Civil Protection, Mayor Phil Glanville and the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Hackney Council

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson on Gareth Bale talk

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Remembering Hackney’s cruiserweight kingpin Terry Dunstan in all his glory

Former three-times world champion Dennis Andries covers up to avoid a right from Terry Dunstan, who succesfully defended his British cruiserweight title at Bethnal Green's York Hall.

Virtual ‘cabinets of curiosities’ unlock the creative treasure trove of Shoreditch

OnRedchurch Cabinets of Curiosities

Manor House stabbing: Police officer ‘struck by car’ at scene of knife attack

Manor House tube station in Green Lanes. Picture: Google

Arsenal Women’s trio named in PFA team of the year

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020