Manor House stabbing: Police officer ‘struck by car’ at scene of knife attack
PUBLISHED: 11:29 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 10 September 2020
Police are trying to locate the driver of a car which “brushed past” an officer following a stabbing outside Manor House tube station in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services were called at just before 2am today after a 28-year-old man was stabbed at the junction of Green Lanes and Seven Sisters Road.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for the injury which is not life-threatening.
Half an hour later a police officer responding to the incident “came in close contact” with a car travelling past the scene, according to Scotland Yard.
A spokesperson said: “Fortunately, the car only brushed past the officer and did not fully collide with him. He wasn’t injured but was treated by paramedics for shock.”
No arrests have been made over either incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 500/10Sep.
Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
