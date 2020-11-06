Search

Police officer who ‘hit car with his baton’ after driver made banned left turn in Hoxton given final written warning

PUBLISHED: 13:55 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 06 November 2020

The junction of Nuttall Street and Hoxton Street where the incident happened. Picture: Google Maps

The junction of Nuttall Street and Hoxton Street where the incident happened. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A serving police constable who struck a car with his baton after its driver made a banned left turn into Hoxton Street has been given a final written warning.

Pc Timothy Cox was also captured on body-worn video swearing at the vehicle’s driver after they made the illegal manouevre out of Nutall Street just after midnight on December 6, 2018.

A hearing was held virtually online this week, to answer allegations that the conduct of the officer - who is based within the Met’s taskforce - amounted to a breach of standards of professional behaviour, in respect of use of force and discreditable conduct.

The hearing, led by independent chair, Hilary Norris LQC, found the allegation proven yesterday and Pc Cox was found to have committed gross misconduct.

Misconduct was also proven with regard to a breach of standards of professional behaviour, in respect of use of authority, respect and courtesy.

