Police officer hits head and loses consciousness while making an arrest in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 12:45 19 August 2020

A police officer hit his head and lost consciousness. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

A police officer was knocked unconscious and hospitalised while making an arrest in Hackney.

The Met Police were called to a pub on Mare Street at 5pm on August 18 to reports of a disturbance.

A policeman was arresting a person at the scene when the officer reportedly hit his head on a wall and lost consciousness.

He was taken to hospital with a cut on his head and treated for injuries which are not life threatening.

In the meantime, another officer used PAVA spray - similar to pepper spray - on the person who was being arrested.

The Met Police said this was to detain the person before backup arrived.

BCU Cmdr Marcus Barnett, in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “It is important to remember that police officers are ordinary people who come into work every day not knowing what they will face and they deserve our support.

“My thoughts are with my injured officer and his family.”

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion on criminal damage and assaulting a police officer. He is currently in police custody.

