Police self-refer to watchdog following stop and search in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 12:02 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 22 June 2020

On the corner of Mulberry Road and Middleton Road, where the stop and search took place. Picture: Google Maps

The Met Police has referred themselves to its professional watchdog after a video of a teenage cyclist being forcibly handcuffed on the floor in Hackney emerged.

Footage of the incident, which happened on April 22 on the corner of Mulberry Road and Middleton Road, appears to show the 18-year-old being kneed in the face.

Police say they had to “repeatedly request” three men on bikes to stop for a weapons search while patrolling the area amid ongoing gang tensions.

They said the man in the video was handcuffed on the floor in case he had a weapon, and not because he was being arrested.

The Met Police has issued a statement: “Each stop and search is dealt with on its own merits at the discretion of the individual officers involved, taking into account various aspects including behaviour and compliance.

“Officers have to make these judgement calls regularly on a daily basis, often in difficult circumstances.

“They understand that their actions will be scrutinised as they go about their work and that the public have the right to hold them to account where appropriate.”

Following complaints to the Directorate of Professional Standards, the Met Police has voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

BCU Cmdr Marcus Barnett said: “I am aware that this footage has raised concerns in the community and of course the incident should be fully investigated.”

In response to the incident, Hackney mayor Philip Glanville tweeted: “I’ve raised these concerns with the police and it increases my determination to ensure these issues are addressed and that this incident is fully investigated.”

