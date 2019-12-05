Police release CCTV images of two men following vile antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

Police investigating a vile antisemitic attack on a senior rabbi in Stamford Hill have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

Rabbi Herschel Gluck. Picture: Adrian Zorzut Rabbi Herschel Gluck. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

The prominent figure, a 54-year-old dayan who sits as a judge in Judaic courts, was in Hackney for a family wedding when he was attacked while walking back to a relative's home in Amhurst Park on Friday night.

Volunteer-led neighbourhood watch group Shomrim say the attackers, two young men in hoods, shouted: "Kill Jews, f*** Jews" during the "vicious, unprovoked assault".

They repeatedly punched him and threw him to the ground, and were only stopped when a woman passing by shouted at them.

The rabbi was left bleeding on the pavement. He left the country the next day but police have since spoken to him and taken a statement.

Now images have been released showing two men in hooded coats at the nearby Stamford Hill station. Police have also asked to speak to a woman in a white jacket with a shopping trolley who was near the scene.

Det Supt Adam Ghaboos said: "Shockingly, hate crime affects people from all walks of life and impacts on communities across London. All members of our communities have the right to walk the streets without fear of verbal or physical abuse.

"The Met does not tolerate any form of discrimination, and we are committed to tackling offences like this as thoroughly as possible.

"Since this incident was reported, we have been working hard alongside the community and key partners to establish the circumstances of what happened.

"I want to reassure the community that we take offences of this nature extremely serious and are doing what we can to progress this investigation."

Speaking to the Gazette after the attack, Shomrim chair rabbi Herschel Gluck said: "The authorities really need to take this seriously. It can not continue. We need better protection. If something like this happens they need to take care of the situation."

Just last week the Gazette's front page reported on a rise in hate crimes, with rabbi Gluck saying it was down to people feeling emboldened by a lack of police on the streets.

Anyone with information can call 07500 850625 quoting reference number 6332 of November 30.

Altenatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.