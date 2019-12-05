Search

Advanced search

Police release CCTV images of two men following vile antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

PUBLISHED: 09:43 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 05 December 2019

Do you know these people?

Do you know these people?

Archant

Police investigating a vile antisemitic attack on a senior rabbi in Stamford Hill have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

Rabbi Herschel Gluck. Picture: Adrian ZorzutRabbi Herschel Gluck. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

The prominent figure, a 54-year-old dayan who sits as a judge in Judaic courts, was in Hackney for a family wedding when he was attacked while walking back to a relative's home in Amhurst Park on Friday night.

Volunteer-led neighbourhood watch group Shomrim say the attackers, two young men in hoods, shouted: "Kill Jews, f*** Jews" during the "vicious, unprovoked assault".

They repeatedly punched him and threw him to the ground, and were only stopped when a woman passing by shouted at them.

The rabbi was left bleeding on the pavement. He left the country the next day but police have since spoken to him and taken a statement.

Now images have been released showing two men in hooded coats at the nearby Stamford Hill station. Police have also asked to speak to a woman in a white jacket with a shopping trolley who was near the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Det Supt Adam Ghaboos said: "Shockingly, hate crime affects people from all walks of life and impacts on communities across London. All members of our communities have the right to walk the streets without fear of verbal or physical abuse.

"The Met does not tolerate any form of discrimination, and we are committed to tackling offences like this as thoroughly as possible.

"Since this incident was reported, we have been working hard alongside the community and key partners to establish the circumstances of what happened.

"I want to reassure the community that we take offences of this nature extremely serious and are doing what we can to progress this investigation."

Speaking to the Gazette after the attack, Shomrim chair rabbi Herschel Gluck said: "The authorities really need to take this seriously. It can not continue. We need better protection. If something like this happens they need to take care of the situation."

Just last week the Gazette's front page reported on a rise in hate crimes, with rabbi Gluck saying it was down to people feeling emboldened by a lack of police on the streets.

Anyone with information can call 07500 850625 quoting reference number 6332 of November 30.

Altenatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Prominent rabbi from Israel left ‘traumatised’ after vile antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill

The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney drug dealer jailed after police found 45 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pants

Amaebi Kentebe. Picture: Essex Police

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Defendant, 18, ‘just wanted to make a move on a girl’ in the park

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after ‘sustained and furious attack’

Adu, from Stoke Newington, Armstrong, from Barking, and Yohannes, from Colchester. Picture: Essex Police

Ridley Road Market traders fear hike in pitch fees and tough new regulations will force them out

The Save Ridley Road banner hanging from the Ridley Road Shopping Village.

Most Read

Prominent rabbi from Israel left ‘traumatised’ after vile antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill

The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney drug dealer jailed after police found 45 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pants

Amaebi Kentebe. Picture: Essex Police

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Defendant, 18, ‘just wanted to make a move on a girl’ in the park

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after ‘sustained and furious attack’

Adu, from Stoke Newington, Armstrong, from Barking, and Yohannes, from Colchester. Picture: Essex Police

Ridley Road Market traders fear hike in pitch fees and tough new regulations will force them out

The Save Ridley Road banner hanging from the Ridley Road Shopping Village.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Clapton CFC pick up impressive London Samurai victory

Clapton CFC in action against London Samurai Rovers (Pic: Garry Strutt)

WSL: Birmingham City 1 Tottenham 1

Tottenham Hotspur’s Kit Graham (left) was on target against Birmingham (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

Police release CCTV images of two men following vile antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

Do you know these people?

Wildlife award winner Gideon Corby on his about-turn from animation to ecology

Gideon Corby by the Kingsland Basin

EFL Trophy: Bristol Rovers 1 Leyton Orient 1 (4-2 pens)

Lee Angol celebrates a goal for Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists