Police release CCTV of man wanted over brutal attack in Shoreditch bar

PUBLISHED: 15:39 08 August 2019

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Archant

A teenager was left with a fractured cheek bone and eye socket after being punched in a Shoreditch bar.

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to over the brutal and unprovoked attack in The Lighthouse Bar.

The victim, 19, was drinking with friends in the early hours of April 13 when a stranger walked up to him and knocked him to the floor. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No one has been arrested over the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can call detectives from the Central East Command Unit on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3644/08Aug.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

