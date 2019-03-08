Police appeal to find Hackney man alleged to have imitated cop in London Fields and Bethnal Green Road robberies

Christopher Griffiths. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police have appealed for help to find a man who is alleged to have pretended to be a cop in order to carry out two robberies.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scotland Yard believe Hackney man Christopher Griffiths, 41, was one of two men who impersonated an undercover police officer to intimidate victims.

The two suspects are alleged to have shown some form of police badge or ID to convince victims of their identity in both robberies - which took place on April 5 in Bethnal Green Road and April 7 in London Fields.

In the first, two men stole money from a man in his 50s shortly before midnight, while in the second two men approached a man in his sixties and told him to return to his home so he could show them ID.

You may also want to watch:

It is alleged that Griffiths and the second suspect - who has yet to be identified but is thought to be a white manwwho was wearing a cap and glasses with a rucksack on his back - then stole a number of the man's possessions and some money before fleeing.

Det Con Alex Heaton said: "Our enquiries have led us to identify Christopher Griffiths as one of the two suspects. We now believe he's gone to ground and appeal directly to anyone who knows him to do the right thing and let us know of his whereabouts.

"These robberies were cruel and deceiving and we ask that those who see Griffiths to call us straight away. Also, if you believe you know who the second suspect may be, please get in touch."

He added that if approached by an officer and unsure as to whether or not they were genuine, the public could call 101 to verify this.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 7910/05APR or, to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.