Police seize 27 suspected stolen bikes in Lower Clapton - urge people to report frame numbers

Police seized 27 bikes in the Kings Park ward, E9. Picture: @MPSSpringfield Archant

Police in Lower Clapton seized 27 suspected stolen bikes last week in a "chance find".

Officers from Springfield ward said the wheels were discovered in Kings Park ward, but after checking frame numbers none had been reported as stolen.

"Unless your bike is one-of-a-kind distinctive, we can only reunite you with found stolen bikes if you report the bike's frame number," they wrote on Twitter. "This is almost the only way we can conclusively prove it is a) stolen & b) yours."

Officers added: "You'd be surprised how many stolen bikes are found by and reported to the police. You'd be sad how many we're unable to reunite with owners because they victims didn't know frame numbers."

They have now urged anyone who received a bike for Christmas to write down the frame number.

Anyone who thinks their bike may be one of those recovered should contact police with the frame number.