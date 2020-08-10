Over a hundred allegedly stolen bikes worth £30k found in Hackney

More than a 100 bikes believed to be stolen and worth over £30k have been seized in Hackney after they were found advertised for sale online.

The seizure of bicycles occurred on the morning of August 2 after officers from the Central East BCU executed a warrant at an address in Hackney.

An investigation was launched and the warrant arranged after 11 people reported finding bikes that had been stolen from them being advertised for sale on social media.

Sergeant Jo Stephens said: “This was a significant seizure of bicycles we strongly believe have been stolen – either in burglaries, robberies, or from the street - for the purpose of selling on for a profit to unsuspecting buyers.

“While the internet is a good place to easily advertise and sell property, the informal nature of the transaction means that people also use certain websites to sell stolen goods quickly and anonymously, with little trace.”

A total of 118 bicycles were found as part of the operation and police are working to establish if any are stolen and who they belong to.

If any are stolen, they hope to “reunite as many of them” as possible with their rightful owners.

Two men aged 21 and 60 were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of criminal property.

They have both been bailed to return on a date in August.

Sergeant Stephens added: “We are making enquiries to try and find out who the bikes belong to so we can return them to their owners.

“We would urge anyone who has a bicycle to get it security-marked and registered at BikeRegister – this helps us return stolen property to its owner, and it also helps us bring prosecutions.

“Local Safer Neighbourhood Team officers across London offer this bike-marking service, and hold regular bike-marking events in high footfall areas – in towns, and near transport hubs.”

Police ask anyone who has had their bike stolen in Hackney or Tower Hamlets in the past six months to contact CE-MiST@met.police.uk with as much information about their bicycle as possible - including its make, model, colour, serial number and picture.

To find out how you can secure your bike, visit www.met.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/theft-of-a-bicycle/how-safe-is-your-bike/