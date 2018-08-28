Search

Pembury Tavern hosts board game night to raise funds for Headway East London

PUBLISHED: 11:20 27 December 2018

The Pembury Tavern

The Pembury Tavern

The Pembury Tavern

An old-fashioned board game night is being hosted at the Pembury Tavern on January 23 in aid of Headway East London, which supports people affected by brain injury.

From Connect Four to dominoes, guests are invited to indulge in some old-school, brain-stimulating board game fun and find out more about the charity.

They can also take part in a charity raffle and get the chance to buy unique artwork made by the Headway East London members.

The charity empowers brain injury survivors to rediscover and learn skills and interests, and to share their stories, turning negative experiences into positive outcomes.

“Challenge Headway” will see the public go head-to-head with the charity’s members for a chance to win a free beer.

With music and art central to HEL’s work, the charity will also be providing music throughout the night at the pub in Amhurst Road, Lower Clapton.

