Turkish family targeted by racist graffiti outside home near Haggerston Park

PUBLISHED: 15:08 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 07 July 2020

Racist graffiti left outside a Turkish family's home. Picture: Courtesy of HSUTR

Racist graffiti left outside a Turkish family's home. Picture: Courtesy of HSUTR

Courtesy of HSUTR

Racist graffiti was scrawled outside a Turkish Family’s home in Hackney on Whiston Road.

An image of the graffiti telling the family, who wished to remain anonymous, to “go back to Turkey” was posted on the facebook page of anti-racism organisation Hackney Stand Up To Racism (HSUTR) on July 1.

Facebook users were quick to point out the bad spelling throughout the message which seems to read: “English family need house.”

A spokesperson for HSUTR told the Gazette: “HSUTR sends a message of solidarity and unity to the Turkish family. We say our Turkish and Kurdish sisters and brothers are welcome and valued here.

“They are part of the great family of Hackney which they have made a better place to be by being here.”

HSTUR posted a statement in support of the family and said the Turkish and Kurdish community have been “one of the pillars” of the local anti-fascist and anti-racist organisation.

“We stand with the family against the racists who have targeted them.

“Unity and Solidarity will beat the poison of racism,” said HSUTR’s spokesperson

