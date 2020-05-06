Student sentenced to four years in jail for attempted rape in Hackney

Rami Othmane, 21, from Sicily in Italy, was living in Hackney at the time of the offence. Picture: Met Police Archant

A student has been sentenced to four years in jail for attempting to rape a woman in Hackney.

Rami Othmane, 21, from Sicily in Italy but living in Hackney at the time of the offence, tried to get a woman to perform a sex act on him at 4am on 22 January near a bus stop on Allerton Road.

Someone manning a CCTV control room saw the incident and called the police, who went to the scene and found the victim.

Even though she did not file a report with the officers, they investigated anyway and were able to track Othmane on CCTV.

Days later they visited nearby addresses and on January 30 a resident directed officers to Othmane’s house, where they found the coat he had been wearing while committing the offence.

He was charged with attempted rape on January 31, pleaded guilty at Wood Green Crown Court on February 25 and sentenced to four years imprisonment today (May 6).

Det Con Dave Barrett, who led the investigation, said: “It is with huge thanks to the diligent CCTV operator who spotted this alarming incident and immediately called police, allowing the officers to act quickly and locate the victim and ultimately put this man behind bars.

“We fully respect the victim’s decision not to make a report but we hope today’s outcome proves that we took this incident, like all sexual offences, extremely seriously and will work tirelessly to trace those who think they can commit atrocious crimes such as this.

“Othmane is a dangerous individual and he may well have caused serious harm to others if he wasn’t apprehended.”