Hackney rapist Jonathan Graden admits historic Spitalfields attack

PUBLISHED: 09:46 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 04 June 2019

A sex offender has admitted raping a woman eight years ago, after being linked to the crime through his DNA following another attack last year.

Jonathan Graden, 29, of Hackney, pleaded guilty to rape at Snaresbrook Crown Court in January for an offence he committed on November 9.

The victim was walking alone in Hanbury Street, Spitalfields when she was approached by Graden. He followed her into a building and raped her in the basement, before fleeing by cab.

Detectives established he had travelled to Belvedere in south east London and released CCTV images of him in a media appeal, which led to Graden handing himself in to police. Following his arrest he was linked to the historic crime - which bore a number of similarities - through his DNA. The first victim had been walking along Dyers Hall Road, Leyton, on February 5 2011 when she was attacked by Graden.

He pleaded guilty to rape yesterday and will be sentenced on July 19.

