Search

Advanced search

Hoxton man sentenced to indefinite hospital order after unprovoked attack on bus in Dalston

PUBLISHED: 09:11 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 06 November 2020

Rene Thomas was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after he stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack on a bus. Picture: Met Police

Rene Thomas was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after he stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack on a bus. Picture: Met Police

met

A Hoxton man has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order for stabbing a man in his neck in an unprovoked attack on a bus.

Rene Thomas was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after he stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack on a bus. Picture: Met PoliceRene Thomas was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after he stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack on a bus. Picture: Met Police

Rene Thomas, 36, of Murray Grove, Hoxton, slashed the neck of his victim as he sat on the top deck of a number 30 bus with his girlfriend on October 25 last year, in an unprovoked attack.

Thomas had been sitting two rows behind the man wearing a hood with the bottom half of his face covered with a mask.

When the bus stopped in Dalston Lane the victim, who is aged in his 20s, felt Thomas slap him and a “push movement” to his head.

You may also want to watch:

The wound Thomas inflicted was 10cm long and 1.5cm deep, and the victim had to stem the bleeding with a scarf until paramedics rushed him to hosptial in a “serious” condition.

Thomas was sentenced to the indefinite hospital order on Wednesday at Snaresbrook Crown Court, having pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife.

A court can order an individual be detained in a hospital for an indefinite length of time if the judge is satisfied, on the evidence of two medical experts, that the offender is suffering from a mental disorder

Investigating officer, Pc Bowman, from the Met’s roads and transport command (RTPC), said: “The evidence against Thomas was overwhelmingly strong, leaving him with no option but to plead guilty and sparing the distress of having to go through a drawn out trial and relive a truly awful situation.

“While this was a totally unprovoked attack, I would like to remind members of the public that the London bus network remains a safe transportation system and that attacks such as this are a rare occurrence.”

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s security director added: “We welcome Thomas’ conviction for this truly heinous crime. “All our customers have the right to travel in safety on our network and we have worked with the police to bring the perpetrator to justice. “Violent incidents on our bus network are thankfully extremely rare, and we always support the strongest possible action against anyone who endangers our customers or staff.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Loaded gun and machete seized as 46 arrested in crackdown

Gun, drugs and a machete were recovered and 46 arrests were made in a police crackdown on violence. Picture: Met Police

Police bust Hackney Wick rave packed with 200 people

Police raided an unlicensed music event in Homerton on Saturday night. Picture: Met Police

Residents object to Covid-19 testing site set up in Stamford Hill Estate

Sandford Court residents are being forced to live with a Covid-19 testing centre set up just outside many of their front doors. Picture: Protect Sandford Court

Man charged with possession of a gun in Dalston

Alper Gungoren was charged with possession of a firearm. Picture: Met Police

Kingsland Road bar attack: Police release CCTV image after woman assaulted in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a violent assault in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Loaded gun and machete seized as 46 arrested in crackdown

Gun, drugs and a machete were recovered and 46 arrests were made in a police crackdown on violence. Picture: Met Police

Police bust Hackney Wick rave packed with 200 people

Police raided an unlicensed music event in Homerton on Saturday night. Picture: Met Police

Residents object to Covid-19 testing site set up in Stamford Hill Estate

Sandford Court residents are being forced to live with a Covid-19 testing centre set up just outside many of their front doors. Picture: Protect Sandford Court

Man charged with possession of a gun in Dalston

Alper Gungoren was charged with possession of a firearm. Picture: Met Police

Kingsland Road bar attack: Police release CCTV image after woman assaulted in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a violent assault in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

BBC encourages Hackney secondary schools to get involved in East London design challenge

The BBC East Bank Education Project is a continuation of several learning and education programmes set up for East London secondary schools. Picture: BBC

Hoxton man sentenced to indefinite hospital order after unprovoked attack on bus in Dalston

Rene Thomas was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after he stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack on a bus. Picture: Met Police

Leyton Orient boss Embleton looking forward to FA Cup clash with Newport County

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Author’s comic debut explores Hackney singledom via the Welsh valleys

Author Hannah Tovey Photography by Krishanthi

Film review The Anderson Tapes (15)

ANDERSON TAPES