Morningside Estate shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after parked cars hit with bullets

PUBLISHED: 10:27 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 22 June 2020

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after parked cars on the Morningside Estate were hit by bullets.

Police were called to Cresset House in Retreat Place, Homerton, at about 7.35pm on June 13 following reports of the sound of gunshots.

Firearms officers discovered ballistic damage to a number of parked vehicles, and spent casings were found nearby.

Det Insp Matthew Webb, from the Met’s Trident team which investigates gang crime, said: “We have been told that a car was seen speeding away from the area shortly after the shots were fired. Did you see this car, or its occupants? There is only one way in and out of the location, but where did it go next?

“This shooting occurred within an estate and we know that a number of people were out that evening. It is perhaps only by chance that no one was injured.

“I am certain that there are still people who are yet to come forward. It is vital that we identify those responsible, so please call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 7230 9737 quoting Operation Fallin or via 101 with the reference Cad 6860/13Jun.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

