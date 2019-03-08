Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Royal Mail investigating fake stamps with Diane Abbott's face on 'working their way through postal network'

PUBLISHED: 15:58 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 09 May 2019

The franked fake stamp with Diane Abbott's face on it.

The franked fake stamp with Diane Abbott's face on it.

Archant

Royal Mail is investigating fake stamps bearing Diane Abbott's face that have apparently been making their way around the postal network.

The fake stamp with Diane Abbott's face on it.The fake stamp with Diane Abbott's face on it.

Photographs of the stamps - one postmarked and another that has yet to be franked - have been shared with the Gazette by someone claiming to be a postal worker.

The anonymous postie said they had spotted the stamps featuring the Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP in the system and believes they could be a "lighthearted stunt".

Nevertheless, faking stamps is a serious offence, and the Royal Mail is looking into the matter.

You may also want to watch:

The worker told the Gazette: "I have spotted what apparently nobody else has... there's a Diane Abbott stamp making it through the mail.

"Obviously it's a serious offence to send fraudulent stamps through the mail, though I feel this might be a lighthearted stunt."

A Royal Mail spokesperson was less forgiving, telling the Gazette: "It is a crime to create or use counterfeit stamps. Royal Mail takes the necessary steps to protect stamp revenues which help fund the universal postal service which serves the UK's 30million households and businesses.

"We will seek to prosecute where we find someone has created counterfeit stamps or knowingly sold used stamps for re-use. This matter is being investigated by our security team."

Ms Abbott has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

‘It’s one of those things’: Bob Cooke’s pie and mash shop to close down - ending East End tradition in Broadway Market

Bob Cooke, 71, the fourth generation of Cookes to run the Pie and Mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Polly Hancock

Teenager charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird

Woodberry Down Estate drug dealer jailed – as total sentences in police operation targeting gang violence top 74 years

Jordi Matuba. Picture: Met Police

Former pub known for illegal raves and graffiti is bought by Eastern Electrics founder

The Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick closed in 1995. Pic: Rachael Burford

‘I feel cheated knowing his killer is still out there’: Marchers call for ‘justice for Abraham Badru’

Most Read

‘It’s one of those things’: Bob Cooke’s pie and mash shop to close down - ending East End tradition in Broadway Market

Bob Cooke, 71, the fourth generation of Cookes to run the Pie and Mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Polly Hancock

Teenager charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird

Woodberry Down Estate drug dealer jailed – as total sentences in police operation targeting gang violence top 74 years

Jordi Matuba. Picture: Met Police

Former pub known for illegal raves and graffiti is bought by Eastern Electrics founder

The Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick closed in 1995. Pic: Rachael Burford

‘I feel cheated knowing his killer is still out there’: Marchers call for ‘justice for Abraham Badru’

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

EUROPA LEAGUE: Petr Cech ‘prepared’ for Arsenal’s semi-final second-leg against Valencia

Arsenal's Petr Cech says goodbye to the club after the final whistle of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

Pedro gearing up for annual summer open air show

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal v Valencia semi-final second-leg preview

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Cricket: Lord’s plays host to first Street Child World Cup final

Team England and India South line up ahead of the Street Child Cricket World Cup final at Lord's (pic Claire Skinner/MCC)

Moura hails Spurs win over Ajax as ‘greatest night of my career’

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Champions League semi-final, second leg match against Ajax (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists