Rushmore Road attempted murder: Cops hunt gang after Costcutter shooting

Costcutter in Rushmore Road where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View oogle Street View

Cops have introduced blanket stop and search powers across Hackney after a male was shot in a Costcutter in Lower Clapton on Friday night.

A gang of youths riding black bikes and wearing balaclavas and dark clothing entered the convenience store in Rushmore Road at about 7.15pm.

One of them shot a man inside, before they all fled on their bikes.

Police would not reveal the victim's age or whether he worked in the shop, but said three days on that he remains in a 'serious but non life-threatening condition' in hospital.

Officers are treating the crime as attempted murder.

Since then, there have been several robberies in the borough over the weekend - although police would not disclose how many or where they occurred.

'There have been a number of incidents in Hackney yesterday afternoon and overnight, involving weapons,' police stated on the social media site Twitter on Saturday.

'Due to this Hackney police have authorised search powers under section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act for the London Borough of Hackney, from 3pm today until 6am tomorrow morning.'

Since then the Section 60 was extended for another 48 hours, and is in place until 5am tomorrow.

Since 2014, police can only stop and search someone if they have reasonable grounds for suspicion.

But Section 60 can be implemented when there is evidence that serious violence has taken place or may take place, and allows a police officer to stop and search a person without suspicion.

Police are now appealing for information about the gang who were riding bikes, and want to hear from anyone who has heard anything about the incident.

'Do you have any CCTV that may have captured the incident or the group of young males and their bicycles?' asked a spokesperson.

'Any information you may have could assist the investigation and is sought by the Trident investigation team.'

Witnesses are asked to call Team 10 at the Met's specialist crime command, north east Trident, on 020 7230 9737 quoting Operation Donbenitoa.