Salim Khetim wanted by police over 2015 sexual assault in Hackney

This man is wanted over a string of offences including a serious sexual assault in Hackney four years ago.

Detectives are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Salim Khetim, also known as Yousef Mansouri, and have warned the public not to approach him and call 999 if he is seen.

As well as the assault in Frampton Park Road, the 37-year-old is also wanted for threats to kill in 2017 and for immigration offences. He is originally from Algeria.

Khetim is 5ft 8in and speaks with a French accent. He has links to London Fields, as well as Edgware, White City, Thornton Heath, Wood Green and Canary Wharf.

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 3050/25APR.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.