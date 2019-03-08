Search

Advanced search

Sandra Samuels: Man charged with murdering Stoke Newington woman

PUBLISHED: 13:42 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 05 September 2019

Tributes left outside Ms Samuels' flat on the Milton Gardens Estate. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Tributes left outside Ms Samuels' flat on the Milton Gardens Estate. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Archant

A 40-year-old man has been charged with murdering Stoke Newington woman Sandra Samuels.

Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate, where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas CumiskeyHerrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate, where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Gavin Shane Carl Lewis, of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday and charged today.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

The body of Ms Samuels, 45, was discovered by police at an address in Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Neighbours have spoken of their shock and sadness at her death. One man told the Gazette: "We spoke, I have been to her house a few times. She had a kid who lives with the father.

A police officer outside the flat in Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas CumiskeyA police officer outside the flat in Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

"She was bubbly. She liked her music. She listened to revival and reggae - I think she used to play her music in little venues as well.

You may also want to watch:

"She was always one to say hello and talk to people in the building. She had a big smile.

"When I found out I was devastated. It was a big shock, even now I can't believe it. It's crazy."

Another neighbour, Hardeep Kaur, last saw Ms Samuels a few weeks ago, when she was using a walking stick.

Hardeep said: "I can't believe she died. She was very nice, friendly, always happy."

Ms Samuels' death comes 18 months after father-of-three Daniel Frederick was murdered in Shakspeare Walk on the same estate.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call police on 0208 345 1570.

Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4191 of August 31.

Most Read

Jollof Box: Dalston’s new family-run restaurant keeps it local

Mother and son, Sade and Matthew Omeye-Howell, at Jollof Box.

Stoke Newington death: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat

Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate, where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Hackney Council takes legal action against landlords for breaching conditions of new HMO licences

Cllr Sem Moema (L), Hackney's mayoral advisor for private renting and housing affordability, gives private renters advice and help. Picture: Sean Pollock

Man, 69, dies after being hit by lorry in Kingsland Road

A file image of Kingsland Road, near the junction with Balls Pond Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Upgraded plans for mega homeless hostel in Kingsland Road now include free WiFi and communal areas

An artist's impression of the hostel in Kingsland Road. Picture: Nicholas Taylor and Associates

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jollof Box: Dalston’s new family-run restaurant keeps it local

Mother and son, Sade and Matthew Omeye-Howell, at Jollof Box.

Stoke Newington death: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat

Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate, where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Hackney Council takes legal action against landlords for breaching conditions of new HMO licences

Cllr Sem Moema (L), Hackney's mayoral advisor for private renting and housing affordability, gives private renters advice and help. Picture: Sean Pollock

Man, 69, dies after being hit by lorry in Kingsland Road

A file image of Kingsland Road, near the junction with Balls Pond Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Upgraded plans for mega homeless hostel in Kingsland Road now include free WiFi and communal areas

An artist's impression of the hostel in Kingsland Road. Picture: Nicholas Taylor and Associates

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Huge appetite for brand-new ice skating rink in Lee Valley

View of proposed new twin rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: Grayling)

Sandra Samuels: Man charged with murdering Stoke Newington woman

Tributes left outside Ms Samuels' flat on the Milton Gardens Estate. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Hackney Green Party confirms its candidates hoping to oust Labour in General Election

Tyrone Scott and Alex Armitage.

Arsenal duo nominated for World XI

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Captain Malan says Middlesex must learn from Royal London One-Day cup exit

Dawid Malan of Middlesex sprints for a quick single during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists