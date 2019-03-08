Sandra Samuels: Man charged with murdering Stoke Newington woman

Tributes left outside Ms Samuels' flat on the Milton Gardens Estate. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Archant

A 40-year-old man has been charged with murdering Stoke Newington woman Sandra Samuels.

Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate, where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate, where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Gavin Shane Carl Lewis, of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday and charged today.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

The body of Ms Samuels, 45, was discovered by police at an address in Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Neighbours have spoken of their shock and sadness at her death. One man told the Gazette: "We spoke, I have been to her house a few times. She had a kid who lives with the father.

A police officer outside the flat in Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey A police officer outside the flat in Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

"She was bubbly. She liked her music. She listened to revival and reggae - I think she used to play her music in little venues as well.

"She was always one to say hello and talk to people in the building. She had a big smile.

"When I found out I was devastated. It was a big shock, even now I can't believe it. It's crazy."

Another neighbour, Hardeep Kaur, last saw Ms Samuels a few weeks ago, when she was using a walking stick.

Hardeep said: "I can't believe she died. She was very nice, friendly, always happy."

Ms Samuels' death comes 18 months after father-of-three Daniel Frederick was murdered in Shakspeare Walk on the same estate.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call police on 0208 345 1570.

Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4191 of August 31.