‘Dangerous’ predator Sean Manning jailed for attempted rape of woman - who was saved by 14-year-old boy

PUBLISHED: 13:47 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 24 March 2020

Sean Manning has been jailed for attempted rape. Picture: Met Police

Sean Manning has been jailed for attempted rape. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A “dangerous” predator has been sentenced for 15 years for attempting to rape a woman, who was only saved after a 14-year-old child who heard her screams came to her rescue.

Sean Manning, 42, of no fixed address, met the victim in a Hackney pub on August 11. When she left the venue in the early hours of the morning Manning followed her and asked her to accompany him to an address.

When she refused, he became aggressive and dragged her down a staircase at the side of Haggerston Bridge, at the junction of Haggerston Road and Dunston Road.

He then attempted to rape her, and physically assaulted her as she struggled to get away.

The victim only managed to escape from his clutches after a 14-year-old boy heard her screaming from inside his house.

He came outside and confronted the Manning before calling police, leading him to flee the scene before they arrifed.

He was arrested on August 16 and remanded in custody until the three-day trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

Manning was convicted on January 27 and was sentenced to 15 years in jail on Thursday, to serve a minimum of ten years.

Det Const Mark Papasavva, who led the investigation, said: “Sean Manning targeted a vulnerable lone woman who was simply out enjoying an evening with friends.

“He followed her until she was on her own and when she refused to return to his flat, violently attacked her.

“The victim has shown extreme courage and bravery in coming forward in what has clearly been an incredibly stressful and traumatic time for her and I am pleased that Sean Manning has now been convicted.

“I must also praise the bravery of the 14-year-old witness who came forward to assist the victim.

“His bravery began by bringing this attack to an end and assisted with the conviction of a very dangerous man.

“I hope this case shows how seriously we take these types of offences and encourages other victims of this type of crime to come forward, whatever their circumstances.”

