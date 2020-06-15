Search

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

PUBLISHED: 07:46 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:46 15 June 2020

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Hackney.

Detectives release image of large Volvo estate believed to be linked to the murder of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson. Picture: Metropolitan PoliceDetectives release image of large Volvo estate believed to be linked to the murder of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating the killing of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, who was found shot in Brakenfield Close at 11.30pm on June 5.

Despite the efforts of medics and officers, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on June 6, and now a 20-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the murder.

They have both been released on bail to return in early July.

Police are also appealing for any information about a large Volvo estate which was found abandoned in Cowper Road on June 6.

The car has scuff marks to both corners of the front bumper, a front passenger door mirror held on with tape, and police say was displaying a false registration plate EX18EXE.

Investigating Det Ch Insp Paul Considine said: “Although we have arrested someone on suspicion of being concerned in the murder, the Volvo remains a very important appeal point for us.

“It was found abandoned the morning after Samson was shot. When it was discovered by police, it was bearing a false registration plate and therefore, in the days and weeks beforehand, may have been displaying different plates.”

He continued: “This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of a young man’s life, and robbed a family of their future together, leaving them devastated.”

Anyone with information should visit the Met Police’s Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS20R01-PO1, call police on either 020 8345 3865 or 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference is CAD8894/5June or Operation Scalby.

