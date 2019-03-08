Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Second teen charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

PUBLISHED: 13:23 07 June 2019

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A second teenager has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Tashaûn Aird in Stoke Newington.

The 16-year-old boy will appear at Stratford Youth Court today accused of killing the Hackney New School pupil in Somerford Grove.

He is also charged with GBH with intent in relation to a second victim who was also stabbed that night, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested today on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

You may also want to watch:

He has been taken a police station in east London where he remains in custody.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Romford was charged on May 6 with murder and grievous bodily harm, and will next appear at the Old Bailey on July 25.

Police were called at 8.55pm on May 1 after Tashaûn had been stabbed in the lung. Officers and then medics fought to save his life, as members of the public had already done, but he was pronounced dead just before 10pm.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8721 4266.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Worshippers leaving night prayers at Lower Clapton mosque risk lives to rescue hundreds of people from tower block fire

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Hackney rapist Jonathan Graden admits historic Spitalfields attack

Jonathan Graden

I didn’t realise there were so many vegans, says Homerton chip shop owner

Emine Mustafa in her restaurant and takeaway, the Kingfisher.

Clapton mosque-goers who rescued neighbours from fire say: We’ve always been taught to help others – we weren’t thinking of ourselves

Madina Mosque in Lea Bridge Road. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

James Augustus Boston: Community pillar, bus conductor and Afro-Caribbean Citizens Club stalwart dies aged 91

Antonn Christophe, grandson of James Boston with a photo of James in 1980 and his certificate of service from London Transport 1987

Most Read

Worshippers leaving night prayers at Lower Clapton mosque risk lives to rescue hundreds of people from tower block fire

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Hackney rapist Jonathan Graden admits historic Spitalfields attack

Jonathan Graden

I didn’t realise there were so many vegans, says Homerton chip shop owner

Emine Mustafa in her restaurant and takeaway, the Kingfisher.

Clapton mosque-goers who rescued neighbours from fire say: We’ve always been taught to help others – we weren’t thinking of ourselves

Madina Mosque in Lea Bridge Road. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

James Augustus Boston: Community pillar, bus conductor and Afro-Caribbean Citizens Club stalwart dies aged 91

Antonn Christophe, grandson of James Boston with a photo of James in 1980 and his certificate of service from London Transport 1987

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s host Walking Football World Cup and England triumph!

Wales celebrate after winning the Walking Football World Cup

Women’s World Cup: Eyes on the prize for Arsenal’s Pauline Peyraud-Magnin as she dreams of victory on home soil

Arsenal Women's Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Kane unable to help Three Lions reach final

England's Harry Kane reacts after a missed chance during the Nations League semi-final against Netherlands in Guimaraes (pic: Mike Egerton/PA).

Second teen charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Edson Da Costa inquest: Young father’s death a result of ‘misadventure’, jury concludes

Edson Da Costa. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists