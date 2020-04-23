Seven arrested in dawn raids targeting drug dealing on Woodberry Down Estate

Police arrested seven people on suspicion of drug offences after carrying out dawn raids on the Woodberry Down Estate and in Stamford Hill.

The males aged 17 to 22 were all held on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. The warrants were executed on Wednesday morning as part of Operation Continuum, which was originally launched in Tower Hamlets to crack down on drug dealing and is a collaboration between police, councils and housing associations.

Last month 20 warrants were carried out in Mile End, with 14 people arrested and class A drugs seized.

Det Insp Sean Lyons, from the gangs unit in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Just over a month ago, officers working on Operation Continuum arrested 16 people for drug supply offences across Tower Hamlets.

“We will continue to bear down on those who are dealing drugs in Central East and prosecute anyone involved.”

To support vulnerable individuals with substance misuse issues who may be affected by this morning’s warrants, Hackney Council have been working together with outreach workers in the area to help individuals access support services and listen to any local concerns.