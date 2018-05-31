Search

Advanced search

Seven charged following drug raids in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 13:05 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 27 April 2020

Seven males have been charged with drug offences after raids in Hackney.

Seven males have been charged with drug offences after raids in Hackney.

Archant

Seven people have been charged with drug offences after dawn raids on the Woodberry Down Estate and in Stamford Hill.

The warrants were executed on Wednesday last week as part of Operation Continuum, which was originally launched in Tower Hamlets to crack down on drug dealing and is a collaboration between police, councils and housing associations.

The seven males are:

Tyek Campbell, 21, charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

James Kessie, 26, charged with being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

You may also want to watch:

Charlie Wheeler, 18, charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cannabis.

Deron Leiba, 20, charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Sebastian McKenzie-Doyle, 19, charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cannabis.

Kahirah Marshall-McDavid, 20, charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of heroin.

All appeared in court on Thursday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Murder charge after man dies following daytime attack in Dalston

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Seven charged following drug raids in Hackney

Seven males have been charged with drug offences after raids in Hackney.

Private tenants in Stoke Newington threaten rent strike as fears of mass evictions grow

The block in Somerford Grove.

Seven arrested in dawn raids targeting drug dealing on Woodberry Down Estate

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Man wanted after teenage girl sexually assaulted on W15 bus in Hackney

Do you know this man? He is wanted over a sexual assault on the W15 bus.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Murder charge after man dies following daytime attack in Dalston

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Seven charged following drug raids in Hackney

Seven males have been charged with drug offences after raids in Hackney.

Private tenants in Stoke Newington threaten rent strike as fears of mass evictions grow

The block in Somerford Grove.

Seven arrested in dawn raids targeting drug dealing on Woodberry Down Estate

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Man wanted after teenage girl sexually assaulted on W15 bus in Hackney

Do you know this man? He is wanted over a sexual assault on the W15 bus.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coronavirus: FIFA propose five substitutions for teams post-pandemic

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos is sent on to replace Lucas Torreira during a Premier League match at Old Trafford

Arsenal Women named in team of year

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Anna Webb launches new podcast A Dog’s Life

Hackney dog lover Anna Webb has started a canine podcast

Seven charged following drug raids in Hackney

Seven males have been charged with drug offences after raids in Hackney.

Murder charge after man dies following daytime attack in Dalston

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Drive 24