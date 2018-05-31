Seven charged following drug raids in Hackney

Seven people have been charged with drug offences after dawn raids on the Woodberry Down Estate and in Stamford Hill.

The warrants were executed on Wednesday last week as part of Operation Continuum, which was originally launched in Tower Hamlets to crack down on drug dealing and is a collaboration between police, councils and housing associations.

The seven males are:

Tyek Campbell, 21, charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

James Kessie, 26, charged with being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Charlie Wheeler, 18, charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cannabis.

Deron Leiba, 20, charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Sebastian McKenzie-Doyle, 19, charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cannabis.

Kahirah Marshall-McDavid, 20, charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of heroin.

All appeared in court on Thursday.