Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Seven Hackney Council workers sacked last year after fraud probes

PUBLISHED: 12:20 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 18 July 2019

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Seven Hackney Council workers were sacked last year following fraud probes, with another eight either resigning or leaving while under investigation.

The council's anti-fraud teams received 44 fresh allegations in 2018/19, and worked on another 39 brought forward from the previous year.

More than half of those report were categorised as "employee issues", while two involved theft and three centred on cheque or credit card fraud.

Ten of the referrals involved the chief executives office - the council's top table, with nine each from finances and housing, plus a further five each from Hackney Homes and the education body Hackney Learning Trust.

Of the seven workers sacked, four "failed to follow council procedures in the course of carrying out duties", one made a false sickness claim, a third was fired after the council discovered their immigration status did not give them the right to work in the UK and the other was let go over suspected fraud.

You may also want to watch:

On top of that, two agency workers were disciplined for suspected theft, a staff member resigned while being investigated for working elsewhere while on sick leave and another resigned over a false declaration on their job application.

Twelve people were referred to outside agencies, which could be police or the UK Border Agency.

Hackney Homes

A report that went before the audit committee last month also gives an update on the work of one of two fraud teams, the Pro-Active Fraud Team (PAFT), which was set up as a result of a probe into Hackney Homes contracts.

Ten people are set to go on trial at Southwark Crown Court in September following allegations of fraud and overcharging in 2015. The claims related to a 2011 job to install smoke alarm and fire alarms across the council's housing stock.

The work was done by Lakehouse PLC, which also fitted the alarms at Grenfell Tower and Polyteck Business Services Ltd, a sub-contractor of Lakehouse, which was not involved with work on Grenfell Tower.

In the wake of the Grenfell Tower blaze, mayor Phil Glanville wrote an open letter to the 166 councils across the country warning them about the "defective" work.

Most Read

Graham Road stabbing: Man, 27, knifed in the chest

The man was stabbed in Graham Road. Picture: Met Police

Hackney New School: Entire board of trustees at troubled secondary quits

Hackney New School in Kingsland Road

Woman dies after being hit by recovery vehicle in Mare Street

The scene in Mare Street after a woman was hit by a recovery vehicle. Picture: Matt Smith

Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized by Hackney Council in Hoxton shop raid

Sniffer dog Pippa with the illegal tobacco find. Picture: Hackney Council

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T charged with murder over fatal stabbing at Old Street New Year’s party

Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias

Most Read

Graham Road stabbing: Man, 27, knifed in the chest

The man was stabbed in Graham Road. Picture: Met Police

Hackney New School: Entire board of trustees at troubled secondary quits

Hackney New School in Kingsland Road

Woman dies after being hit by recovery vehicle in Mare Street

The scene in Mare Street after a woman was hit by a recovery vehicle. Picture: Matt Smith

Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized by Hackney Council in Hoxton shop raid

Sniffer dog Pippa with the illegal tobacco find. Picture: Hackney Council

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T charged with murder over fatal stabbing at Old Street New Year’s party

Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Emery lauds Arsenal youngsters after starring in Bayern win

Arsenal manager Unai Emery. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich: Late Nketiah strike downs German giants

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

O’s find Angol to get past Urchins

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient celebrates his winner at Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Trippier completes switch to Atletico Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino commiserates Kieran Trippier after the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Seven Hackney Council workers sacked last year after fraud probes

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists