Dalston shooting: Cops unsure whether 'one, two or three' males injured at Rashan Charles' Kingsland Road memorial

Police cordoned off the street after shots were heard. Picture: @999London 999london

Police are trying to work out whether one, two or three people were injured last night in a reported drive-by shooting at a memorial marking the second anniversary of Rashan Charles' death.

The incident happened outside the Yours Locally shop in Kingsland Road, Dalston, at about 10.30pm.

Police cordoned off the road after shots were heard in the street.

They said three injured men had attended hospital last night and their wounds were believed to be linked to the shooting.

This morning Scotland Yard told the Gazette they were still trying to figure out "whether one, two or three males" had been injured, but that none of them was in a critical condition.

Last night Twitter user called Michie Mich tweeted: "Part of Kingsland Road locked off where Rashan Charles died at the shop. Looked like a peaceful vigil earlier. Come back to see armed unit about."

Mourners had assembled outside the shop to pay their respects to Rashan Charles who was 20-years-old when he died on July 22 2017 after being chased inside by police officers.

A "golf ball-sized" package, later found to contain a mixture of caffeine and paracetamol, was removed from his throat by paramedics who attended the scene.

There were riots in the area after the young father's death, which many blamed police for. Protesters threw bottles at police, launched fireworks and burned mattresses.

At an inquest into Rashan's death, coroner Mary Hassell concluded it was "accidental".

A jury found the officer's restraint was a "justified use of force", although did say he didn't follow Met Police protocol by taking "immediate and appropriate action in the face of a medical emergency", and had not managed the involvement of the civilian bystander.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found that while the officer, known only as BX47, had not done his job satisfactorily and had detained Rashan in an "unorthodox" way, he was not guilty of misconduct.