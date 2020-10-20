Search

Advanced search

Police appeal for witnesses after shots fired in Clarence Road

PUBLISHED: 13:43 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 20 October 2020

Shots were fired in Clarence Road. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Shots were fired in Clarence Road. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two suspects riding a moped fired a gun in Lower Clapton last night.

Armed officers were drafted in to Clarence Road just before 9.30pm last night, after reports of gun shots.

You may also want to watch:

There were no injured people at the scene, according to Scotland Yard.

The Met’s Trident unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team at specialist crime north on 0207 230 9737 or 101, quoting the reference Op Grettone or CAD 7768/19OCT20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111 or report online.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Fitness the reason for fantastic start to the season says Arsenal’s Jill Roord

Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Police appeal for witnesses after shots fired in Clarence Road

Shots were fired in Clarence Road. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

London charity seeks Hackney mentors

Mentor Eric with his mentee. Picture: The Kids Network

NHS COVID-19 app helps us protect our loved ones

The NHS COVID-19 app is a vital way in which we can all play our part in tracking the spread of the virus Picture: contributed

Hackney schools introduce new Black British history curriculum

Cllr Bramble with students from Our Lady's Catholic School in Stamford Hill. (From left) Pictured are Nabeela Mulla, Bezawit Solomon, Weronika Wojciechowska and Enebo. Picture: Corrina Antrobus