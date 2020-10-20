Police appeal for witnesses after shots fired in Clarence Road
PUBLISHED: 13:43 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 20 October 2020
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two suspects riding a moped fired a gun in Lower Clapton last night.
Armed officers were drafted in to Clarence Road just before 9.30pm last night, after reports of gun shots.
There were no injured people at the scene, according to Scotland Yard.
The Met’s Trident unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team at specialist crime north on 0207 230 9737 or 101, quoting the reference Op Grettone or CAD 7768/19OCT20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111 or report online.
