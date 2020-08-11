Search

Advanced search

Hackney Police given blanket stop and search powers after shots fired in London Fields

PUBLISHED: 22:30 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:33 11 August 2020

A large part of London Fields was cordoned off after shots were heard. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

A large part of London Fields was cordoned off after shots were heard. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

@LundunFeeldz

Police have been given blanket powers to stop and search anyone in Hackney tonight, after shots were fired in London Fields this afternoon.

Shots were fired in London Fields. Picture: @LundunFeeldzShots were fired in London Fields. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

You may also want to watch:

A large part of the popular park where scores of sunbathers had been relaxing was cordoned off by officers after reports that a gun was fired just after 2.30pm.

No victims have been identified.

A section 60, which gives police the authority to conduct stop and searches without having grounds for suspicion, was authorised at 4pm and will stay in place until 7am tomorrow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Over a hundred allegedly stolen bikes worth £30k found in Hackney

The 118 bikes believed stolen and recovered by police on August 2. Picture: Metropolitan Police

London Fields Boys gang chief jailed

Darren Brissett

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Wild swimmers urged to avoid polluted Hackney Marshes’ River Lea

The River Lea in Hackney Marshes. Picture: Tim Evans

Victoria Park resident left to live with “appalling damp” in council house for over a year

The resident dealt with the damp for over a year but the council says it fixed the leak in March and could not carry on with the job, until now, due to the pandemic.

Most Read

Over a hundred allegedly stolen bikes worth £30k found in Hackney

The 118 bikes believed stolen and recovered by police on August 2. Picture: Metropolitan Police

London Fields Boys gang chief jailed

Darren Brissett

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Wild swimmers urged to avoid polluted Hackney Marshes’ River Lea

The River Lea in Hackney Marshes. Picture: Tim Evans

Victoria Park resident left to live with “appalling damp” in council house for over a year

The resident dealt with the damp for over a year but the council says it fixed the leak in March and could not carry on with the job, until now, due to the pandemic.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Spurs capture main transfer target in midfielder Hojbjerg as Walker-Peters leaves club

Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Middlesex hopes hit by Hampshire’s Weatherley

Hampshire's Joe Weatherley in action during the Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club

Hackney Police given blanket stop and search powers after shots fired in London Fields

A large part of London Fields was cordoned off after shots were heard. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Premises dispute “stinks of racism, sexism and classism,” says Hackney domestic violence charity founder

Founder of Sistah Space Ngozi Fulani speaks about premises dispute at protest agaisnt the council's decision. Picture: Andy Commons