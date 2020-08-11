Hackney Police given blanket stop and search powers after shots fired in London Fields
PUBLISHED: 22:30 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:33 11 August 2020
Police have been given blanket powers to stop and search anyone in Hackney tonight, after shots were fired in London Fields this afternoon.
A large part of the popular park where scores of sunbathers had been relaxing was cordoned off by officers after reports that a gun was fired just after 2.30pm.
No victims have been identified.
A section 60, which gives police the authority to conduct stop and searches without having grounds for suspicion, was authorised at 4pm and will stay in place until 7am tomorrow.
