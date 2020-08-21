Search

Six arrested after early morning raids in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 14:57 21 August 2020

A police investigation has lead to six men being arrested and knives seized. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A police investigation has lead to six men being arrested and knives seized. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

Three knives and a quantity of Class A and B drugs have been seized following early morning raids in Hackney.

READ MORE: Dangerous Hackney moped rider pleads guilty after high speed chase

An investigation, involving officers from the Central East Gangs Unit, Central East Violence Suppression Unit and Territorial Support Group (TSG), was set up after an incident in Broadway Market on July 30.

A series of early morning warrants were executed on August 20 at residential addresses across Hackney.

Six men, aged between 14 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including attempted murder, violent disorder, possession of offensive weapons and possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

The men remain in custody.

READ MORE: Police officer hits head and loses consciousness while making an arrest in Hackney

Det Sgt Andy Rice, of the Central East Gangs Unit, said community intelligence is “crucial” and urged the public to come forward with any information they may have.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or Fearless at www.fearless.org/en/give-info.

Both reporting services are independent charities and are 100 per cent anonymous. They never ask your name and cannot trace your call, IP address or the device you use.

