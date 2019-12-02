South Hackney drug dealer jailed after police found 45 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pants

Amaebi Kentebe. Picture: Essex Police Archant

A drug dealer caught with 45 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pants has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Amaebi Kentebe, 34, of Tudor Road, South Hackney, was stopped and searched in Clacton, Essex, on December 4 last year after police saw him acting suspiciously and approaching three known drug users.

They found a cannabis joint in his bag, £766 in cash in his pocket and 23 wraps of the class A drugs in his underwear.

He pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to two counts of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply and was jailed on November 21.

Pc Sarah Brunt of Operation Raptor, which targets drug and gang violence in Essex, said: "Despite Kentebe's protests in interview that he was in Clacton scouting for music venues, it was clear - from both his interactions with known drug users and the amount of illegal substances found on him - that he was intent on selling Class A drugs on the streets of our town."