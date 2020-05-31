Search

Arrests made as ‘hundreds’ attend illegal Hackney party during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:50 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 31 May 2020

Picture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom Palliser

TOM PALLISER

One person was tasered by police as arrests were made at an illegal party on Saturday night (May 30), including one for an assault on an emergency worker.

Police shut down an unlicensed music event on the Sprinfield Estate in Hackney on Saturday night (May 30). Picture: Tom PalliserPolice shut down an unlicensed music event on the Sprinfield Estate in Hackney on Saturday night (May 30). Picture: Tom Palliser

A spokesman for the Met said the force became aware at about 9pm of a “large number of people” gathered at the Springfield Estate in Clapton.

A “small number” of arrests were made by officers, for various offences, while the National Police Air Service helicopter circled overhead in support.

The spokesman said officers “attended and engaged with those present to encourage them to go home”.

The crowd was dispersed at around 1.30am but police patrols continued after the incident.

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

On witness said between 50 and 100 officers attended but that the dispersal was “mostly peaceful”.

Hackney Police tweeted just before midnight: “There is a large scale unlicensed music event in a residential street in E5 involving many hundreds of revellers.

“@NPASSouthEast are providing aerial support to officers on the ground. Apologies for aircraft noise but their involvement is essential to the policing operation.”

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hackney protesters ‘occupy’ tree to stop development plans going ahead

Campaigners hoping to save the 150 year old London Plane tree that stands outside the former Happy Man pub on Woodberry Grove N4, near the junction with Seven Sisters Road. Campaigners are with the tree 24 hours a day. Picture: Polly Hancock

London University offers fully funded scholarships to Hackney graduates

Post-graduates from Loughborough University Inspiring Success. Picture: Loughborough University London

Woman’s life in the balance after ‘domestic incident’ in Southgate Road sees duo in their 70s rushed to hospital

The emergency services on the scene of a

West Indian takeaway in Hackney dishes out hundreds of free meals during Covid-19 crisis

Too Sweet on Chatsworth Road. Picture: Google Maps

Council closes more Hackney Streets to protect residents from traffic

Ashenden Road, Meeson Street, Gore Road and Ufton Road are due to be closed by the council under Experimental Traffic Orders. Picture: Hackney Council

