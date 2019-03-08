Search

Springdale Road hit and run driver leaves man in hospital with leg injury

PUBLISHED: 09:48 16 September 2019

The section of Springdale Road where the crash took place. There is no suggestion that any of the cars pictured were in anything to do with the collision.

The section of Springdale Road where the crash took place. There is no suggestion that any of the cars pictured were in anything to do with the collision.

Michael Amherst - DO NOT CREDIT

A hit-and-run driver in Stoke Newington left a young man in hospital with a serious leg injury on Saturday night.

Police have yet to trace the person behind the wheel. It happened in Springdale Road, off Green Lanes, just before 9.30pm.

The road is a notorious rat run used by cars cutting through from the main road, sometimes at high speed.

Neighbour Michael Amherst told the Gazette: "Cars [in Green Lanes] regularly speed over 50 and sometimes you have to run across the road out of the path of speeding cars on the pedestrian crossing.

"At night, cars will speed down Springdale Road using it as a rat run, including police cars."

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "Police were called at 9.27pm on September 14 to a car in collision with a pedestrian in Springdale Road, N16.

"The pedestrian - a man, aged in his late 20s - was taken to hospital suffering a leg injury. His condition is not life-threatening.

"The driver of the car did not stop at the scene. Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.

"There has been no arrest at this stage."

