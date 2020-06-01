Search

Arrests made as ‘hundreds’ attend illegal Hackney party during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:04 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:08 01 June 2020

Picture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom Palliser

TOM PALLISER

One person was tasered by police as arrests were made at an illegal party on Saturday night (May 30), including one for an assault on an emergency worker.

Police shut down an unlicensed music event on the Sprinfield Estate in Hackney on Saturday night (May 30). Picture: Tom PalliserPolice shut down an unlicensed music event on the Sprinfield Estate in Hackney on Saturday night (May 30). Picture: Tom Palliser

A spokesman for the Met said the force became aware at about 9pm of a “large number of people” gathered at the Springfield Estate in Clapton.

A “small number” of arrests were made by officers, for various offences, while the National Police Air Service helicopter circled overhead in support.

The spokesman said officers “attended and engaged with those present to encourage them to go home”.

The crowd was dispersed at around 1.30am but police patrols continued after the incident.

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

On witness said between 50 and 100 officers attended but that the dispersal was “mostly peaceful”.

Hackney Police tweeted just before midnight: “There is a large scale unlicensed music event in a residential street in E5 involving many hundreds of revellers.

“@NPASSouthEast are providing aerial support to officers on the ground. Apologies for aircraft noise but their involvement is essential to the policing operation.”

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Picture: Tom PalliserPicture: Tom Palliser

Topic Tags:

