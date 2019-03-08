Stamford Hill Library closed after 'significant damage' to adult book section

Stamford Hill Library. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man was charged with criminal damage to the Stamford Hill Library on Tuesday morning.

The library is temporarily shut down following the incident in which "significant damage" was caused to shelving and display units in the adult book section.

Police were called to the scene at 10:51.

A council spokesperson said: "The council's contractors and library staff are currently working to clear the debris and repair as many shelving units as possible to get the library open as soon as possible."

The town hall anticipates the library in Portland Avenue will reopen by tomorrow, and will keep the public updated via signage at the site and through the council's website and social media.