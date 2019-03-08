Search

Stamford Hill Library closed after 'significant damage' to adult book section

PUBLISHED: 09:15 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 08 August 2019

Stamford Hill Library. Picture: Google Maps

Stamford Hill Library. Picture: Google Maps

A man was charged with criminal damage to the Stamford Hill Library on Tuesday morning.

The library is temporarily shut down following the incident in which "significant damage" was caused to shelving and display units in the adult book section.

Police were called to the scene at 10:51.

A council spokesperson said: "The council's contractors and library staff are currently working to clear the debris and repair as many shelving units as possible to get the library open as soon as possible."

The town hall anticipates the library in Portland Avenue will reopen by tomorrow, and will keep the public updated via signage at the site and through the council's website and social media.

Electric vehicle 'simple sockets' lead to parking confusion in Newington Green

Simple socket EV charging points in Hackney. Picture: Roy Chacko

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Community gathers at Stoke Newington bus stop to remember homeless man Musa who died there

The vigil for Musa in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Man wanted by police after Upper Clapton shopkeeper stabbed by customer over 80p change

Police want to speak to this man over a stabbing in Star Market. Picture: Met

