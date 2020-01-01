Steve Brown stabbing: £10,000 reward on offer in murder investigation as daughter says community ‘need to talk to the police’

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington. Archant

A year after Steven Brown, 47, was stabbed in the heart in Stoke Newington, cops investigating his killing – and the dead man’s teenage daughter – have called on those who know what happened to come forward.

Steve with his family in London earllier this year. Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Crimestoppers are offering a £10,000 reward for “information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible” for Steven’s murder.

He was attacked in Cowper Road at around quarter to six in the evening on April 17 2019. He then staggered towards the Islington border, where he collapsed in Matthias Road.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.

Now his daughter Shenell, 18, has also appealed for witnesses to speak up.

Steve Brown. Steve Brown.

She said: “I really miss my Dad, I still can’t believe that he is gone.

“Somebody out there knows who did this to him. People in the community talk but they need to talk to the police so that they can arrest those responsible for killing my dad. I miss him so much, it’s unfair that the people who did this to him think they have got away with it.”

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine, leading the investigation, added: “I believe Steven may have known the perpetrators and the motive for the assault was over some dispute between them.

“The attack took place on a residential street in the early evening, when many people would still have been out and about. I am convinced that there will be members of the community who know who is responsible for this horrific act that has left Steven’s family devastated. They cannot begin to recover from the grieving process until they see justice served.”

The police oficer said “some of the individuals” – 13 in total – who have previously been arrested “very much remain under investigation” but that he needed the public’s help to progress the case. No-one has yet been charged over this crime.

Emphasising any witnesses would be dealt with in added: “Perhaps you know something and are concerned about telling us what you know or you might be someone that would not usually engage with police. I want you to know that any information you have will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

To speak to detectives, call the incident room on 020 8345 3865. Or alternatively members of the public can call 101 quoting Operation Ringgold, or leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111