Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Steve Brown stabbing: 13th arrest in Stoke Newington murder investigation

PUBLISHED: 15:58 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 14 June 2019

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Archant

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Steve Brown in Stoke Newington have made a 13th arrest.

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Father-of-five Steve, 47, was knifed through the heart on April 17 and died in Matthias Road.

You may also want to watch:

A 22-year-old was today being held on suspicion of murdering the Hackney man. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Twelve others have been arrested over the incident, 11 on suspicion of murder and one on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Ten have been released under inestigation and two were bailed.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine of the Met's murder squad said: "We continue to make good progress with our investigation but are still appealing for anyone who witnessed this murder or knows anything about what happened to come forward and speak to us."

Detectives can be called on 020 8345 3865. Alternatively members of the public can call 101 quoting Operation Ringgold or leave information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

A man was rescued from the second floor of a house in Green Lanes during a fire on Monday morning. Picture: Maxime Downe

Now a High Court judge tells council to stop publishing its illegal propaganda rag Hackney Today

Copies of Hackney Today at Hackney town hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Stamford Hill raid: Man stabbed multiple times after gang break into his home before making off with watches

The victim was stabbed multiple times after a gang broke into his flat. Picture: Met Police

TfL proposes left turn ban into Dalston Lane in plans to make Dalston Junction safer

Dalston Junction:Picture Ken Mears

We Love Hackney’s judicial review against council’s nightlife licensing rules in Dalston and Shoreditch is pulled after costs ruling

Old Street and Shoreditch High Street shown in a file image of Hackney's nightlife. Picture: Polly Hancock. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

A man was rescued from the second floor of a house in Green Lanes during a fire on Monday morning. Picture: Maxime Downe

Now a High Court judge tells council to stop publishing its illegal propaganda rag Hackney Today

Copies of Hackney Today at Hackney town hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Stamford Hill raid: Man stabbed multiple times after gang break into his home before making off with watches

The victim was stabbed multiple times after a gang broke into his flat. Picture: Met Police

TfL proposes left turn ban into Dalston Lane in plans to make Dalston Junction safer

Dalston Junction:Picture Ken Mears

We Love Hackney’s judicial review against council’s nightlife licensing rules in Dalston and Shoreditch is pulled after costs ruling

Old Street and Shoreditch High Street shown in a file image of Hackney's nightlife. Picture: Polly Hancock. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Cricket: Stirling expects good contest as Midddlesex host Glamorgan

Middlesex's Paul Stirling during the Royal London One Day Cup, South Group match at the Brightside Ground, Bristol (pic David Davies/PA)

Spurs defenders set to do battle in Copa America

Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park (pic: Victoria Jones/PA).

Davies set for period of rehabilitation after groin surgery

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA).

Steve Brown stabbing: 13th arrest in Stoke Newington murder investigation

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Olive School’s temporary home could set precedent for ‘shortchanging’ Hackney pupils, warn councillors

The entrance to BSix college
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists