Steve Brown stabbing: 13th arrest in Stoke Newington murder investigation

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Steve Brown in Stoke Newington have made a 13th arrest.

Father-of-five Steve, 47, was knifed through the heart on April 17 and died in Matthias Road.

A 22-year-old was today being held on suspicion of murdering the Hackney man. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Twelve others have been arrested over the incident, 11 on suspicion of murder and one on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Ten have been released under inestigation and two were bailed.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine of the Met's murder squad said: "We continue to make good progress with our investigation but are still appealing for anyone who witnessed this murder or knows anything about what happened to come forward and speak to us."

Detectives can be called on 020 8345 3865. Alternatively members of the public can call 101 quoting Operation Ringgold or leave information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.