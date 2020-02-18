Steve Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T cleared of Old Street killing but two others convicted

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara police

Homerton rapper Unknown T has been cleared of killing Steve Narvaez-Jara at a house party near Old Street - but two others have been convicted in relation to his death.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Homerton rapper Unknown T has been cleared of killing Steve Narvaez-Jara at a house party near Old Street - but two others have been convicted in relation to his death.

The drill artist - real name Daniel Lena - shot to fame performing alongside Drake at the O2 after the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old engineering student Mr Narvaez-Jara, in Bartholomew Court on the Redbrick Estate on New Year's Day 2018.

Mr Lena went on to secure a coveted Universal recording contract, appeared at Wireless festival, gathered millions of online fans and even broke into the mainstream official pop charts with his hit Homerton B.

But the 20-year-old's career was put on hold in July 2019 when he was charged with the murder of Mr Narvaez-Jara and remanded into custody.

In January, he went on trial at the Old Bailey along with Ramani Boreland, of Ambleside Close, and Mohammed Musse, of Berger Road, both aged 21.

Giving evidence, Mr Lena said he was "shocked and traumatised" by the violence but denied being one of the attackers described as being a young man in a white sweater and glasses, insisting that jumpers were not his style.

Mr Lena, who sports hooded tops in his rap videos, was unable to produce the items he had worn to the north London bash because, as a successful musician, he was sent so many clothes.

A jury deliberated for more than 18 hours to find Mr Lena not guilty of murder and violent disorder.

You may also want to watch:

His co-accused Boreland was found guilty of manslaughter by a majority of 10 to two and violent disorder and Musse was convicted of violent disorder.

The case had revolved around events at a New Year's Eve party, hosted by 19-year-old Kinga Pawlowska who had employed two bouncers.

The evening turned sour when Musse began "grabbing girls, annoying people", even slapping one girl's bottom, prompting her boyfriend to threaten to punch him in the face.

A brawl ensued with guests grabbing kitchen knives, bottles and planks of wood while one had allegedly smuggled in a large machete.

Mr Narvaez-Jara - a student of piloting and engineering at the University of Hertfordshire - was stabbed in the chest and died at the scene at around 3.30am.

The court heard that while Musse may have started the fight, he had either left or been dragged from the kitchen by the time the fatal blow was struck.

It was alleged Boreland, who was friends with Musse, "took his side".

All three defendants lived close to one another in Hackney and had planned to go to the party together, the court heard.

Another man, 18-year-old Israel Ogunsola, was also accused of involvement in the killing but died before the case came to trial.

There were gasps from the public gallery as the verdicts were delivered and Mr Lena gazed up in the dock as he was cleared on all the charges against him.