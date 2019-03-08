Search

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T appears in court charged with Old Street party murder

PUBLISHED: 10:51 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 19 July 2019

Steven Narvaez-Arias

Steven Narvaez-Arias

police

Homerton drill rapper Unknown T has appeared in court charged with murdering Steven Narvaez-Jara at a New Year's party in Old Street.

The 19-year-old rising star spoke in the dock at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court yesterday only to confirm his age, address and real name, Daniel Lena.

Lena, of Staveley Close, is charged with violent disorder and the murder of 20-year-old Steven, from Kent. He was stabbed in the early hours of New Year's Day 2018 at a party in Bartholomew Court on the Redbrick Estate, Islington.

Two other 20-year-old men from Homerton, Raman Boreland, of Ambleside Close and Mohammed Musse, of Berger Road, appeared in court alongside Lena.

Boreland is also charged with the murder of Mr Narvaez-Jara.

Musse is accused of violent disorder, a charge he shares with the other defendants.

All three men will appear at the Old Bailey at a later date. Musse has been granted bail, which was not granted to Boreland and Lena.

Under the name Unknown T, Lena has had success with popular drill track Homerton B, which reached number 48 in the UK charts.

A rising star of the drill scene, he has collaborated with artists including rapper AJ Tracey, musical collective WSTRN and dance music group Crazy Cousinz, and appeared on stage with world-famous rapper Drake at London's 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.

Reporting by PA.

